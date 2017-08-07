Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” Coming in 3-D!

Michael Jackson’s iconic Thriller video has been refreshed, with 3-D technology, according to AP.

Jackson’s estate says an original 35mm negative was used to convert the original 14-minute short film to 3-D.

Thriller exploded into public consciousness via theaters and TV in 1983.

Thriller’s original director John Landis says he was able to “use the 3-D creatively” and says Michael Jackson fans are in for “a rather shocking surprise.”

Now the question is, when and where will you be able to see it? At the Venice Film Festival!

The Thriller album was recorded at a cost of $750,000, which was a hefty budget for 1982, and was released in Dec. of that year. Thriller is the world’s best selling album, have sold an estimated 66,000,000 copies!

I would imagine movie theaters would have a strong retro interest in showing it before certain feature films, which would allow them to charge more.

Even after 34 years, I am curious as to how Thriller will look and feel with this update. Will I see it? You bet!