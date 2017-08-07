Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” Coming in 3-D!

August 7, 2017 1:20 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: 3-D, John Landis, Michael Jackson, Thriller
Michael Jackson accepts his Peformer of the Century Award during the 29th Annual American Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium January 9, 2002 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Michael Jackson’s iconic Thriller video has been refreshed, with 3-D technology, according to AP.

gettyimages 154257799 Michael Jacksons Thriller Coming in 3 D!

Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” style jacket (L) is displayed next to a picture of him during the press preview of “The Collection of Tompkins and Bush: Michael Jackson” in Tokyo on October 17, 2012 (Photo:TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP/Getty Images)

Jackson’s estate says an original 35mm negative was used to convert the original 14-minute short film to 3-D.

Thriller exploded into public consciousness via theaters and TV in 1983.

gettyimages 134852623 Michael Jacksons Thriller Coming in 3 D!

LAS VEGAS, NV – DECEMBER 03: Director John Landis arrives at the Las Vegas premiere of Michael Jackson THE IMMORTAL World Tour by Cirque du Soleil at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino December 3, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Cirque du Soleil)

Thriller’s original director John Landis says he was able to “use the 3-D creatively” and says Michael Jackson fans are in for “a rather shocking surprise.”

Now the question is, when and where will you be able to see it? At the Venice Film Festival!

gettyimages 93118396 Michael Jacksons Thriller Coming in 3 D!

Gold and platinum Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” records were on display at an auction preview in New York, November 17, 2009. A series of Jackson memorabilia, including a glove, which Michael Jackson wore at the 1983 Motown 25 Television Special during which he premiered the moonwalk, were set to be sold in a November 21, 2009 auction (Photo: Emmanuel Dunand/AFP/Getty Images)

The Thriller album was recorded at a cost of $750,000, which was a hefty budget for 1982, and was released in Dec. of that year. Thriller is the world’s best selling album, have sold an estimated 66,000,000 copies!

I would imagine movie theaters would have a strong retro interest in showing it before certain feature films, which would allow them to charge more.

Even after 34 years, I am curious as to how Thriller will look and feel with this update. Will I see it? You bet!

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live