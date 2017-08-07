NBC May Revitalize “The Office” And “30 Rock!”

NBC’s upcoming Will & Grace revival has NBC executive Bob Greenblatt thinking. Apparently, he’s in the mood to revive popular shows of the past, and he has his eyes set on two of NBC’s very best: The Office and 30 Rock.

Greenblatt told Deadline that he’s been in discussion with producer Greg Daniels, who developed the American version of the British sitcom, about helming a possible revival. Greenblatt said, “We often talk about The Office, I’ve talked to Greg four times over the past few years. It’s always, ‘maybe some day but not now.’ There is certainly an open invitation but we don’t have anything happening right now. If he wants to do it, I would do it.”

If more The Office wasn’t enough, Greenblatt also has his sights set on reviving 30 Rock! He also revealed to Deadline conversations he’s had with creator Tina Fey. “I’d say to Tina ‘Hey, you think some more 30 Rock makes any sense?’ She’d say, ‘I don’t know maybe.”

At this point, however, Greenblatt is not thinking about anything beyond their reported reboot of Miami Vice, which is spearheaded by Vin Diesel. “We’re not thinking anything beyond Miami Vice” at the moment, but “if Tina called and said ‘I’d do 30 Rock,’ I’d do it in a heartbeat, even for a limited run. The same about The Office.”

Via Deadline