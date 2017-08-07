PHOTO: Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s 2nd Wedding Anniversary

August 7, 2017 1:10 PM By Blake Powers
Actor Jennifer Aniston (L) and Justin Theroux attend Jason Bateman's star unveiling ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, on July 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California (Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston and husband Justin Theroux (The Girl On The Train, Zoolander, American Psycho) celebrated their 2nd wedding anniversary, Saturday.

TWO years down….A Lifetime of Happiness to go. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY MY LOVE❤️

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferanistononline) on

Simple. Sweet. Just as it should be:).

Jennifer is returning to TV and joining Reese Witherspoon in an as yet untitled program. Plus, Jennifer will star in the upcoming movie Dumplin‘, about a girl with the same nickname who enters a beauty pageant in order to win over the boy she likes and stick it to the girls at school.

Justin is working on the movies The Spy Who Dumped Me, The LEGO Ninjago Movie, and Mute.

Best wishes to the couple and hope they’ll work hard on managing their work schedules and make time for each other.

 

