TV’s “The Biggest Loser” Trainer/Personality Jillian Michaels Alleges Being Scammed On Vacation

Personal trainer, businesswoman, author and TV personality Jillian Michaels, best known for her appearances on NBC’s The Biggest Loser, recently paid $60,000 for a 12-day yacht rental along Italy’s Amalfi Coast. Jillian claims to NOT have received her moneys worth, according to TMZ.

Jillian found the crew had issues communicating (not good to bring aboard English speaking customers without a crew that knows the language), the vessel was dirty and had electrical issues. Plus, no hot-water or wi-fi in today’s tech-needy era, is a no-no.

Michaels posted this…

On the 3rd day, the crew began asking Jillian… for more money… because the yacht broker claimed their fuel funds were insufficient “because of Mafia in Capri.”

Michaels says the crew wouldn’t dock until she gave them more money. Michaels caught part of the incident on camera, which didn’t go over well, and the crew eventually took them to a dock.

Currently, Michaels and her group are in a hotel, and the charter company has not replied to TMZ’s inquiry.

Michaels posted this…

Better safe, than sorry. Do your due diligence when researching your next vacation. There are far greater ways to get burned than by the sun.

Click HERE to see her confronting the yacht crew concerning their demand for more money.