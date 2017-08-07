TV’s “The Biggest Loser” Trainer/Personality Jillian Michaels Alleges Being Scammed On Vacation

August 7, 2017 1:00 PM
Filed Under: Capri Mafia, Italy, Jillian Michaels, Vacation Scams, Yacht Rentals
TV personality Jillian Michaels (Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Personal trainer, businesswoman, author and TV personality Jillian Michaels, best known for her appearances on NBC’s The Biggest Loser, recently paid $60,000 for a 12-day yacht rental along Italy’s Amalfi Coast. Jillian claims to NOT have received her moneys worth, according to TMZ.

Jillian found the crew had issues communicating (not good to bring aboard English speaking customers without a crew that knows the language), the vessel was dirty and had electrical issues. Plus, no hot-water or wi-fi in today’s tech-needy era, is a no-no.

Michaels posted this…

 

On the 3rd day, the crew began asking Jillian… for more money… because the yacht broker claimed their fuel funds were insufficient “because of Mafia in Capri.”

Michaels says the crew wouldn’t dock until she gave them more money. Michaels caught part of the incident on camera, which didn’t go over well, and the crew eventually took them to a dock.

Currently, Michaels and her group are in a hotel, and the charter company has not replied to TMZ’s inquiry.

Michaels posted this…

 

Better safe, than sorry. Do your due diligence when researching your next vacation. There are far greater ways to get burned than by the sun.

Click HERE to see her confronting the yacht crew concerning their demand for more money.

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live