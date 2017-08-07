Watch The Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 Stars Do Disco In “Inferno” Music Video

August 7, 2017 7:25 AM By Rebekah Black
Have you seen Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 yet?

No spoilers here, but at the very end of the movie, there’s what looks like a fairly elaborate music video featuring the entire cast of the film including David Hasselhoff, as the credits roll by. Well, as it turns out, that’s a real video and a real song.

It’s called Inferno. The video is featured in the extras on the DVD and BluRay which comes out on August 8th and August 22nd. However, we’ve got the video for you right now!It already has over 1.1 million views!

