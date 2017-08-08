6-Man Football In Texas Is More Than Just A Game

August 8, 2017 5:07 AM By Jody Dean
(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

It seems like a lot of new documentaries have been hitting the air, and this one might be my favorite.

In Texas, small-town high school football often means Six-Man Football – a form of the game that remains a mystery to a lot of people – including a lot of Texas. In fact, most people you meet have probably never been to a 6-Man game – even though 6-Man has been around for generations.

ESPN’s new film on the subject debuted this past Sunday, and it is fantastic. A true slice of Texana – right down to the story of the girl who signed up to play to save her school’s season.

Oh, and the narrator? Gary Busey. That alone makes it worth watching.

