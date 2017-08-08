Haruo Nakajima, The Man Who Played The Original Godzilla, Dies At Age 88

For movie buffs, Godzilla is considered one of the classics. Of course looking back now, some may consider the special effects ridiculous, but you have to appreciate where things started.

That’s why we need to take a moment to remember the life and career of Haruo Nakajima, the man who wore the Godzilla suit in twelve movies, which was made of concrete and weighted roughly 220 pounds. Not to mention, Nakajima actually studied zoo animals to prepare for the role.

Sadly, Nakajima has passed away at the age of 88. The actor passed away on Monday due to pneumonia. Our thoughts and prayer are with his family and friends.