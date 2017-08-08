Jody Dean’s Top 5 Fried Chicken Restaurants In DFW

According to Thrillist, the best fried chicken chain in America is in a gas station. It’s called Krispy Krunchy Chicken.

Honestly, we’ve never heard of this place. Which naturally means, Jody Dean comes up with a list of his own. Ladies and gents, without further ado, Jody’s favorite fried chicken spots in DFW! After all, we’re getting close to picnic weather.

5. Hattie’s, Dallas – Zagat-rated, and in the Bishop Arts District. Can’t get any better than that.

4. Street’s Fine Chicken, Dallas – Created by Gene Street, the man behind Black-Eyed Pea, Good Eats, and Liberty Burger.

3. Pecan Lodge, Dallas – Known for the legendary barbecue, but their fried chicken might be even better.

2. Bubba’s Cooks Country, Highland Park – The father-restaurant of Babe’s, in a vintage diner right next to a beautiful college campus. Time warp.

1. Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken, Fort Worth – Yes, it’s a chain – but it’s the only location in Dallas-Ft. Worth, and one of only two in Texas.