As the new school year quickly approaches, Jody Dean’s got the five best things about August. Obviously, it’s NOT the heat.

5. Fresh new school supplies, especially the jumbo anti-roll crayons.

4. New electives. Wait, you can take Drama in 4th period? Cool!

3. Daybreak donuts runs after the summer’s last sleepovers.

2. Freshly painted dorm rooms – with new bed springs.

1. The smell of your new locker in the better hall.