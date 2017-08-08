Josh Brolin Shares The First Pic Of Cable From Deadpool 2

August 8, 2017 6:51 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: Cable, deapool 2, Josh Brolin, Pics
(Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for BFI)

Last week, Ryan Reynolds aka Deadpool himself, shared the first pics of Domino. This week, it’s Josh Brolin’s turn to share the first pics of Cable!

All we can say is…WOW! He looks awesome! Everything from the scars on his face to the insane amounts of weaponry attached to his body to the creepy little teddy bear on his belt loop is nothing but perfection.

Now offering 25 percent off your next autopsy. ☠️ #youremine #deadpool

A post shared by Josh Brolin (@joshbrolin) on

Ryan Reynolds even shared this close up pic of Brolin as Cable.

We all have that one, grumpy, heavily armed Uncle from the future. #PremiumCABLE #MaximumAsshole

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

Yes! Yes! Yes! We can’t wait for Deadpool 2!

And just for fun, here’s a comparison of Brolin with comic book version of Cable.

Yeah, nailed it!

