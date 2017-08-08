That’s Not A Driverless Car, That’s A Man Driving A Car While Dressed Up Like The Car’s Seat

It’s another case of…we can’t make this stuff up!

First there were people using skeletons and cardboard cutouts in the passenger seat to get through the HOV lane without getting a ticket. Now we have to deal with a fake driverless vehicle!

Apparently, the city of Arlington, Virgina has been freaked out for the last couple of weeks due to driverless minivan spotted around town. However, the van isn’t actually driverless. It’s actually a person, dressed up like the seat of the car.

Perhaps the best part of this story is that news reporter Adam Tuss, broke the story wide open when he found the van in question.

Alert!!! We found the supposed self driving van in Arlington – and there's a guy hiding behind the seat!!! @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/EeI7rhQi1R — Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) August 7, 2017

Tuss went on to try and question the man, but sadly he didn’t answer.

Here's me trying to talk to a man in a car seat costume @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/e5humOM7uS — Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) August 7, 2017

Yep, that’s definitely a dude wearing a car seat costume! But why???