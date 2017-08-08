That’s Not A Driverless Car, That’s A Man Driving A Car While Dressed Up Like The Car’s Seat

August 8, 2017 8:10 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: Car Seat, Costume, dressed up, driverless car, Man
(Photo by Keystone View/FPG/Getty Images)

It’s another case of…we can’t make this stuff up!

First there were people using skeletons and cardboard cutouts in the passenger seat to get through the HOV lane without getting a ticket. Now we have to deal with a fake driverless vehicle!

Apparently, the city of Arlington, Virgina has been freaked out for the last couple of weeks due to driverless minivan spotted around town. However, the van isn’t actually driverless. It’s actually a person, dressed up like the seat of the car.

Perhaps the best part of this story is that news reporter Adam Tuss, broke the story wide open when he found the van in question.

Tuss went on to try and question the man, but sadly he didn’t answer.

Yep, that’s definitely a dude wearing a car seat costume! But why???

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live