The Many Ways Beer is Good For Your Health

Have you noticed there’s a regular study showing the benefits of moderate beer intake? Here’s a brief compilation to contemplate:

It provides nutrients, containing more protein and B vitamins than wine.

It may lower your risk of diabetes.

It may make your heart healthier by helping your cholesterol levels.

It may build stronger bones.

It may boost brain power and reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s and dementia.

It cleans your teeth, blocking the activity of bacteria. (NBC News)