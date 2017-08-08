UPDATE: ‘Dukes Of Hazzard’ Star Tom Wopat Taking Time Off To Deal With Substance Abuse

Last week, Tom Wopat plead not guilty to the felony assault charge against him for allegedly grabbing a woman’s butt and putting his finger between her butt-cheeks on the set of a stage production of “42nd Street”, which he was supposed to star in.

Now, TMZ updates their previous story, saying Wopat admits to a substance abuse problem.

Wopat’s rep released the following statement, say Tom is “taking personal time to address his ongoing struggle with substance abuse. While death and illness in the family, combined with the intensity of his recent schedule, certainly contributed to his misstep, Tom definitely understands that sobriety is the sole course for a successful future.”

Tom’s rep also notes Wopat hopes once the investigation is complete, his “good name will be restored”