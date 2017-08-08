UPDATE: ‘Dukes Of Hazzard’ Star Tom Wopat Taking Time Off To Deal With Substance Abuse

August 8, 2017 2:00 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: "42nd Street", Felony Assault, substance abuse, tom wopat
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 23: Actor Tom Wopat attends the 56th annual Drama Desk awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on May 23, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Janette Pellegrini/Getty Images for Drama Desk Awards)

Last week, Tom Wopat plead not guilty to the felony assault charge against him for allegedly grabbing a woman’s butt and putting his finger between her butt-cheeks on the set of a stage production of “42nd Street”, which he was supposed to star in.

Now, TMZ updates their previous story, saying Wopat admits to a substance abuse problem.

Wopat’s rep released the following statement, say Tom is “taking personal time to address his ongoing struggle with substance abuse. While death and illness in the family, combined with the intensity of his recent schedule, certainly contributed to his misstep, Tom definitely understands that sobriety is the sole course for a successful future.”

Tom’s rep also notes Wopat hopes once the investigation is complete, his “good name will be restored”

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live