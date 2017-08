This is s-o fun to watch! Time to shake your groove thang!

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2. was released on DVD today, and now you can do your best baby Groot to, “Guardians’ Inferno.”

According to the YouTube post, “Dust off those far out platforms and enjoy this blast from the past! Get the “Inferno” music video + more bonus features when you bring home “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.”

Blu-ray Aug 22 & new to 4K UHD

Wish they had included a new dance called, “The Groot.”