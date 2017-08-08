UPDATE: Sinead O’Connor’s Painful Video Plea For Mental Help – Eurythmics Singer Annie Lennox Asks Friends and Family To Assist

Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O’Connor, who’s late 1980’s debut album The Lion and The Cobra introduced her to the world, with the 1990 cover hit of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U”, posted this deeply emotional video on Facebook concerning her challenges with mental illness, as reported by CBS 11.

WARNING: DISTURBING-HARSH LANGUAGE-INAPPROPRIATE FOR CHILDREN

Whew. This is v-e-r-y hard for me to watch. I am drained.

According to The Independent, Eurythmics singer Annie Lennox has seen O’Connor’s video and said, “I just watched this truly distressing call for help by Sinead O’Connor, from a motel room in New Jersey, where she says there’s no one there to help her, with the exception of a psychiatrist and a doctor,” the Scottish four-time Grammy-winning artist said in a post on her own Facebook. I realise that Sinead has some serious mental health issues, but she appears to be completely out on a limb and I’m concerned for her safety. Are there no close friends or family who could be with her to give her some loving support? It’s terrible to see her in such a vulnerable state.”

South Hackensack Police Capt. Robert Kaiser says officers went to conducted a welfare check on Sinead, however they learned she had left and they don’t know here whereabouts.

Later, this was posted, on Sinead’s behalf.

I cannot comprehend the pain Sinead is feeling, and pray a professional is giving her the care she desperately needs.

Please keep Sinead, her children Jake, Roisin, Shane, Yeshua and grandson in your prayers and positive thoughts. She has so much of value to get well and live for.