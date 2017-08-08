Match.com reports 73% of single women feel chivalry… is DEAD!
Britain’s Metro reports Match.com’s survey of 504 single women reveals there is much today’s single men should know about how women feel about chivalry.
- 84% wish guys would call when they say they will
- 83% want a man to call and to sure they are home safe after a date
- 82% appreciate a guy not cancelling a date on short notice
- 80% would like a brief text during the day
- 78% prefer a guy to turn his phone off during a date
- 77% want to meet a guy’s friends and family
- 76% appreciate a guy offering his cell when their battery is down
- 73% prefer a guy picking them up for a date
- 72% like it when a man notices how they take their coffee or tea
- 69% don’t like after midnight “booty calls”
- 66% like a guy who gives up his seat for her on a train
- 66% prefer sharing a meal when both cannot decide what to eat
- 64% appreciate a guy as the designated driver when drinking
- 63% enjoy it when a guy posts a pic of them on social media
- 59% admire a guy who offers to pay for her a Uber to get home
- 59% like a guy who lets them listen to their Spotify playlist, versus his.
- 59% are good with a guy who socializes with his fellow employees
- 58% prefer a man supporting her diet and eating healthy in front of them
So, if you are single or a parent of a single young adult, the Top 5 things women expect from men in dating, are a good place to start.
If you’ll excuse me, I need to text this to my 19-year-old son…:)