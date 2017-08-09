2-Year-Old Girl Sings The National Anthem, Belts Out A “Whoopsie Daisy” When She Forgets The Lyrics

Not everyone can sing the National Anthem. Even celebrities can get it wrong from time to time. Now, if you’re a 2-year-old, odds are there will be a few mistakes.

Precious angel baby Maddy Delaca knows most of the words to the National Anthem. She also has the amazing ability to recognize when things start going south. She starts off strong…hitting all the notes and nailing each word. That is until she forgets the lyrics.

Sometimes you just gotta say “Whoopsie Daisy.”

Seriously, how cute is this kid!?!?!?!