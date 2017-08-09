China Restaurant Offers Discounts For Women With Big Boobs!

August 9, 2017 2:10 PM By Blake Powers
Photo China Photos/Getty Images

Trendy Shrimp“, a restaurant in the small city of Hangzhou China (in the Zhejiang province), is offering discounts, to well endowed women!

It reads, “The whole city is looking for BREASTS.”

(cue public outcry)

“Trendy Shrimp” GM Lan Shenggang says customers responded well to the posting, with business increasing around 20%, according to the BBC.

Lan even said, “some of the girls we met were very proud – they had nothing to hide.”

Hmm! Seems they do, that’s why they received the discount. Haha!

Just as you figured, within a few days, the poster was removed due to public backlash.

 

 

 

 

 

 

