Disney Is Dumping Netflix In 2018 & Starting Their Own Streaming Service

It was only a matter of time before Disney got into the streaming game. It’s a wonder this didn’t happen sooner.

Yes, it’s true, Disney is parting ways with Netflix. Disney will be pulling all their films by early 2018. That will include all Pixar movies too. However, one bright spot, all the Marvel TV shows will stay.

Instead of working with Netflix, Disney is planning to start their own streaming service in 2019, which will feature new movies like Toy Story 4, Frozen 2, and the live-action Lion King. And just like Netflix, they’ll be investing a significant amount of cash into making shows and movies specifically for their streaming service.

Hmmmm, wonder where they got that idea from? Cough, Netflix, cough.