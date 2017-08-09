Fox Could Bring Back ‘King Of The Hill’

‘The X-Files’, ‘Full House’, ‘Will And Grace’, ’24’, ‘Fear Factor’, ‘Prison Break’, ‘Twin Peaks’, ‘Roseanne’, ‘Rocko’s Modern Life’, ‘MacGyver’, ‘Gilmore Girls’, and more have all been rebooted in the last few years, so why not ‘King Of The Hill’?

Variety is reporting that Fox is in “preliminary conversations” with Greg Daniels and Mike Judge about bringing the beloved cartoon about an Arlen Texas family.

The show originally ran from January 1997 to September 2009 on Fox, and produced 259 episodes.

“We have had preliminary conversations with Greg [Daniels] and Mike [Judge],” Dana Walden, Chairman and CEO of Fox Television Group, said to Variety. “I would like to explore that. We had a very preliminary conversation about that. Given what’s going on in the country, I think they had a point of view about how those characters would respond.”

“It was really just a first, exploratory, ‘Are you excited about this?’ They were both excited about it but they’re both very busy individually so it’s about finding time,” Walden added.

Would you want ‘King of the Hill’ to return to TV?