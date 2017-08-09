University Of Georgia Professor Adopts ‘Open Book’ & ‘Open Note’ Testing Policy

University of Georgia professor Dr. Richard Watson, who teaches 2 business courses, is concerned about his students stressing out.

Campus Reform reports Professor Watson has introduced a “stress reduction policy” because he feels emotional reactions to stressful college situations can have consequences for all involved.

Hmm?

All of Professor Watson’s exams and tests… will be open-book and open-notes, hence stress-free.

In addition, students giving presentations in front of the class will be allowed “only positive comments.”

Hmm?

My thoughts:

Doesn’t his open-book/open-notes policy deter from actually studying/learning? Is stress and learning to manage it a normal part of life and demanded in the professional world? Is avoiding negative comments avoiding learning to deal with such?

Currently we have a large population of educated unemployed 20ish/30ish living with parents. Sadly, many are not equipped to deal with stress, conflict resolution, and do not have a good work ethic, which can stem from constant “good job” praise during their youth from things done that actually needed better direction and improvement versus just praise.

Best wishes to Professor Watson’s students and hopefully some will take the initiative to go above and beyond, on their own.