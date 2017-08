Well, well, well, TMZ caught up with our very own Jerry Jones while he was doing a little shopping in Beverly Hills. Of course Jerry didn’t really want to answer any questions, however, we have to give him some props for at least knowing who/ what TMZ is!

Jerry did answer one question for the paparazzi…

“Do you think Ezekiel will be suspended at all next year?”

Jerry gave a hard “No” and drove away. You can watch the video HERE.