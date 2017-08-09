NYC Is Home To The First Ever Cheetos-Themed Restaurant With An Entirely Cheeto-Themed Menu

The Spotted Cheetah is a pop-up restaurant that will be open August 15-17 in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City.  Pop-up restaurants have come and gone, but this will be the first EVER that features an entire menu completely inspired by Cheetos!

Celebrity chef Anne Burrell is the mastermind behind this venture, and will feature, among other things, a deep-fried pickle covered in a Cheetos, a flamin’ hot and white cheddar Cheeto Mac-n-cheese, and a  Cheetos crusted cheesecake.

Commence mouth watering.

Ryan Matiyow, senior director of marketing for Frito-Lay, attributed the restaurant’s existence the loyalty and dedication of Cheetos fans.  “Once again, our fans have inspired us with their creativity and playfulness.  We’ve seen their love for Cheetos exhibited through innovative dishes, desserts and beverages, which motivated us to create a restaurant that would bring a full Cheetos culinary experience to life.  The Spotted Cheetah is a fun and delicious way for Cheetos to celebrate a variety of favorite flavors in an upscale and playful culinary setting that will wow our guests.”

You can check out The Spotted Cheetah’s full menu and more information (and even make a reservation if you’ll be in the area) HERE!

