Phil Spector’s Famous Hair Is No Longer There!

Legendary music producer Phil Spector, the father of the so-called “wall-of-sound” style and famous for working with many music icons, including Tina Turner, The Beatles, The Righteous Brothers, and so many more, is currently serving 19 years to life.
If you don’t recall, Spector was found guilty of 2nd degree murder in 2003 for the murder of Lana Clarkson, at his mansion.
Spector also has a reputation for hair hilarity, including the frazzled & razzled look…
LOS ANGELES – OCTOBER 27: Music Producer Phil Spector speaks with his attorney Bruce Cutler at a Pre-Trial Conference at the Los Angeles Superior Court on October 27, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. Spector is charged with the February 3, 2003 shooting death of actress Lana Clarkson in the foyer of his home. (Photo by Matthew Simmons/Getty Images)
The Justin Bieber look…
LOS ANGELES – APRIL 25: Music producer Phil Spector (R) leaves the courtroom during a break with his lead attorney Bruce Cutler (L) at Los Angeles Superior Court April 25, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. Spector is accused of the murder of actress Lana Clarkson who was found shot dead in Spector?s home February 3, 2003. (Photo by Gabriel Bouys-Pool/Getty Images)
The “Rocky Horror Picture Show” look…
DELANO, CA – JUNE 5: In this handout photo provided be the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), inmate Phillip Spector poses for his mugshot photo on June 5, 2009 at North Kern State Prison in Delano, California. Spector was received by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from Los Angeles County with a 19-year sentence for second-degree murder for the February 2003 shooting death of actress Lana Clarkson. He is currently at North Kern State Prison, a reception center in Kern County. The reception center process is used to make housing determinations. (Photo by CDCR via Getty Images)
… and now… the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson/Bruce Willis/somewhat like Jason Statham look…
TMZ reports Spector will be eligible for parole when he’s 88.
Wow! Will less hair help clear his head?