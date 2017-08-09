Phil Spector’s Famous Hair Is No Longer There!

Legendary music producer Phil Spector, the father of the so-called “wall-of-sound” style and famous for working with many music icons, including Tina Turner, The Beatles, The Righteous Brothers, and so many more, is currently serving 19 years to life.

If you don’t recall, Spector was found guilty of 2nd degree murder in 2003 for the murder of Lana Clarkson, at his mansion.

Spector also has a reputation for hair hilarity, including the frazzled & razzled look…

The Justin Bieber look…

The “Rocky Horror Picture Show” look…

… and now… the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson/Bruce Willis/somewhat like Jason Statham look…

TMZ reports Spector will be eligible for parole when he’s 88.

Wow! Will less hair help clear his head?