The Houston Police Department Will Put An End To Using Whataburger Table Tents At Crime Scenes

There’s NEVER a bad time for Whataburger, right? Wrong!

Apparently, the Houston Police Department has been using Whataburger table tents at crime scenes! Back in 2014, a picture surfaced from a shooting where the HPD has used Whataburger table tent as a way of marking evidence in the case. You can see those pics HERE.

So why were police officers using Whataburger table tents? According to HPD spokeswoman Jodi Silva, sometimes the officers have to improvise before the Forensic Unit gets there. An example would be if it’s raining. They don’t want to lose any evidence, hence the marker.

Well, the HPD is putting a stop to the Whataburger table tents. Silva said…

“We got a lot of concerns as to whether Whataburger was endorsing us or whether we were endorsing Whataburger and whether they were a sponsor of the police department.”

Ok, this new rule doesn’t just apply to Whataburger table tents. It goes for all other table tents as well. The idea is to avoid brands in general.