This Courtroom Sketch Of Taylor Swift Looks Absolutely Nothing Like Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is currently in Denver, appearing in federal court over a lawsuit she filed on former DJ David Mueller. Swift claims that Mueller groped her during a photo-op session in 2013.

Taylor Swift — The 'Sexual Assault' Photo I Wanted to Keep Secret (PHOTO) https://t.co/qT5FRZLo4T — TMZ (@TMZ) November 12, 2016

Of course, with nearly all court cases, there aren’t any photos from inside the courtroom, so we need to rely on courtroom sketches in order to visualize the proceedings. We know it’s a difficult job to churn out these sketches quickly and accurately when the subjects aren’t staying still, so it would come as no shock that these sketches of Swift aren’t 100% accurate.

The problem is, they aren’t really 75% or 50% accurate, either. They don’t look anything like T-Swizzle, y’all.

The first Taylor Swift courtroom sketch has been released. pic.twitter.com/gy6olngXGD — Shady Music Facts (@TheShadyFacts) August 9, 2017

