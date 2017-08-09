This Courtroom Sketch Of Taylor Swift Looks Absolutely Nothing Like Taylor Swift

August 9, 2017 2:10 PM
Filed Under: Assault, battery, Court, court photo, David Mueller, Denver, Photo, Sketch, Taylor Swift
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift is currently in Denver, appearing in federal court over a lawsuit she filed on former DJ David Mueller.  Swift claims that Mueller groped her during a photo-op session in 2013.

Of course, with nearly all court cases, there aren’t any photos from inside the courtroom, so we need to rely on courtroom sketches in order to visualize the proceedings.  We know it’s a difficult job to churn out these sketches quickly and accurately when the subjects aren’t staying still, so it would come as no shock that these sketches of Swift aren’t 100% accurate.

The problem is, they aren’t really 75% or 50% accurate, either.  They don’t look anything like T-Swizzle, y’all.

Via Buzzfeed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live