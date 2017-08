Driving in Plano this weekend will be more challenging, if you’re not prepared!

ALL North Dallas Tollway (DNT) lanes between Spring Creek Parkway and Sam Rayburn Tollway will CLOSE Friday – 9pm until Monday – 5am!

CBS 11 also reports Tennyson Parkway over the DNT will remain open.

The closure is due to the DNT Improvement Project through Plano.

Plan alternate routes ahead of time.