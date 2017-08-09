UPDATE: Tiger Woods Attorney Strikes Deal in DUI Case – Arranges DUI Education Program

August 9, 2017 2:00 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: DUI, Florida, Improper Stopping, Misdemeanor, Not Guilty Plea, Prescription Medications, Reckless Driving, Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods (Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

If you recall, on May 29, Tiger Woods was found around 2 a.m. by police, passed out behind the wheel of his Mercedes-Benz,

Woods said he wasn’t drunk and the problem was due to an unexpected reaction to mixed prescription medication.

gettyimages 689757316 UPDATE: Tiger Woods Attorney Strikes Deal in DUI Case Arranges DUI Education Program

JUPITER, FL – MAY 29: Tiger Woods is seen in a police booking photo after his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) May 29, 2017 in Jupiter, Florida. Woods was released on his own recognizance. (Photo: Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office/Getty Images)

Today in a Florida courtroom, Tiger’s attorney Douglas Duncan entered a not-guilty plea, according to TMZ.

State Attorney’s office rep Mike Edmonson told TMZ Tiger’s met with prosecutors and arranged for Woods to enter the country’s 1st time DUI offender diversion program. Prosecutors say the program requires offenders to plead guilty to reckless driving, 12 months probation, and to complete DUI education classes. Offenders are prohibited from alcohol or drugs during the probationary period.

If Tiger successfully completes the program, his (3) misdemeanor charges (DUI, Reckless Driving and Improper Stopping), will be eliminated.

Had Tiger been convicted of all three charges, he would have been subject to around 9 months probation, fines and community service. I doubt community service would include trash pick-up near President Trump’s Mar-A-Lago.

 

 

 

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live