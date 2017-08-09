UPDATE: Tiger Woods Attorney Strikes Deal in DUI Case – Arranges DUI Education Program

If you recall, on May 29, Tiger Woods was found around 2 a.m. by police, passed out behind the wheel of his Mercedes-Benz,

Woods said he wasn’t drunk and the problem was due to an unexpected reaction to mixed prescription medication.

Today in a Florida courtroom, Tiger’s attorney Douglas Duncan entered a not-guilty plea, according to TMZ.

State Attorney’s office rep Mike Edmonson told TMZ Tiger’s met with prosecutors and arranged for Woods to enter the country’s 1st time DUI offender diversion program. Prosecutors say the program requires offenders to plead guilty to reckless driving, 12 months probation, and to complete DUI education classes. Offenders are prohibited from alcohol or drugs during the probationary period.

If Tiger successfully completes the program, his (3) misdemeanor charges (DUI, Reckless Driving and Improper Stopping), will be eliminated.

Had Tiger been convicted of all three charges, he would have been subject to around 9 months probation, fines and community service. I doubt community service would include trash pick-up near President Trump’s Mar-A-Lago.