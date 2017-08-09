What If Music Festivals Were Honest?

In this day in age, music festivals are huge. They’re a booming business. But what if they had to be honest? We’re looking at you Lollapalooza or Bonnaroo or Coachella.

This one takes a look at what really goes behind the scenes and in front of the scenes at these music festivals. What better thing for summer to spend $300 to $400 to see bands you might have heard of in a place with lousy conditions and little or no water.

The only reason to go to them is to spend more money inside the festival, bump up against other sweaty people and take Instagram pictures of you looking like you’re having fun.

Enjoy!