Couple Busted For Doing The Deed At Wisconsin State Fair

August 10, 2017 1:20 PM By Blake Powers
Photo: Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images

Twenty-eight-year-olds Desiree Anderson and Robert Beasley decided to bump uglies at the Wisconsin State Fair in the stands of the coliseum, which is used for horse and dog shoes. Seems the normal used of that area gave them an idea.

The Smoking Gun reports the previously married to each other couple were caught on camera by fairgoers, waving at the camera!

Anderson and Beasley face criminal charges. Beasley is out on bail, while Anderson remains in Milwaukee County jail.

Of course, that isn’t nearly as exciting as this.

 

A Wisconsin State Fair spokesperson calls Anderson and Beasley’s incident “appalling” and “inexcusable”.

No word on what Anderson and Beasley call it. LOL!

Oh, those cheeseheads like attention, don’t they:).

Click HERE to see their butt… ahem.. mug shots.

 

