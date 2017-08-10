Glen Campbell’s Music Sales Soar After News of his Death

If you’ve downloaded or listened to Glen Campbell’s music since Tuesday, you’re in large company.

Glen’s music has always been popular, but sales have skyrocketed since news of his death this week.

Although he’s best known for a handful of enduring hit singles, Glen recorded a whopping 60 studio albums of his own! (not to mention hundreds as a featured studio musician).

In fact his final album, Adios, was released just weeks ago.

According to BuzzAngle Music, sales shot up almost 14,000 percent (that’s an increase of 140 times!) , with most of the purchases coming from two of his Greatest Hits albums.

Sales of individual songs soared almost 7,000 percent (70 times) and streams grew 902 percent (nine times).

The Top 5 Glen Campbell songs sold on Tuesday:

“Wichita Lineman”

“Rhinestone Cowboy”

“Gentle on My Mind”

“By the Time I Get to Phoenix”

“Galveston”

The Top 5 Glen Campbell songs streamed on Tuesday:

“Southern Nights”

“Rhinestone Cowboy”

“Wichita Lineman”

“Gentle on My Mind”

“By the Time I Get to Phoenix”

Do you have a favorite Glen Campbell song? I can’t listen to many of them. They’re so beautiful they make me cry.