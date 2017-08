Congratulations. You followed the mountain lion and found him. Waiting for you. Now what?

Actually, the experts say don’t run. That will trigger the animal’s pursuit instinct, and that would be bad. Rather, back slowly away – which is what these two hikers do while somehow managing to avoid soiling themselves.

But let’s back up. If you see a mountain lion go around a bend in the trail ahead of you, don’t go see if you can get a better picture.