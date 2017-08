If you think Judge Judy is good, change that to great!

Judge Judy and her family were recently spotted out for a wonderful seafood dinner in NYC at “Milos”, celebrating her good news.

TMZ reports Judge Judy just made a deal to sell CBS her 20 season TV library for a reported $95,000,000!!!

Plus, Judge Judy’s TV future is solid for another 4 years, having signed a contract extension thru 2021.

Gavel down, menus up, and what’s for desert?

