Just A Hedgehog Trying To Get Out Of A Croissant Shaped Pillow

We’ve all had those moments where we’ve spent so much time on the couch that the seat cushion has basically become a part of our body.

Picture it…you’ve been binge-watching Netflix for hours, then when you try to get up for a bathroom break, you can’t get up and off the couch. While you’re trying to get up, there are series of groans and moans, not to mention trying to get you footing, even grabbing the edge of the coffee table to help you up.

Now that you’ve got that image in your head, we give you a hedgehog trying to get out of a croissant shaped pillow.Thankfully, his mom doesn’t let him suffer too long in there.

Enjoy!