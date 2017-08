Krispy Kreme will be in a full on blackout on August 19th, 20th, and 21st. And it’s all in honor of the upcoming solar eclipse.

On those select days, when you see the “Hot” sign turned on, you will get a warm chocolate glazed doughnut instead of the plain ole glaze.

Mmmmmmmm. Maybe this promotion will go so well that the original chocolate glazed doughnut will become a staple across the globe!