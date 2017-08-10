Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie Add Tour Dates

By Robyn Collins
Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie have added 22 additional dates to their tour in support of their collaborative album Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie.
The new leg kicks off on October 14 in San Jose, CA.
Check out the full tour itinerary below.
10/14 – San Jose, CA City @ National Civic
10/15 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
10/17 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theater
10/19 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s
10/20 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Casino
10/22 – Midland, TX @ Noel Wagner PAC
10/24 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory
10/25 – Little Rock, AR @ Robinson Performance Hall
10/27 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre
10/28 – St. Louis, MO @ Fox Theatre – St. Louis
10/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Northrop Auditorium
10/31 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre
11/2 – Charleston, WV @ The Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences
11/3 – Northfield, OH @ Hard Rock Live
11/5 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theater
11/7 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center
11/9 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
11/11 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Live Arena
11/12 – Jacksonville, FL @ Moran Theatre
11/14 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
11/15 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
11/16 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre