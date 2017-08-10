Meet “Chicken Don” The Inflatable Chicken Balloon With Donald Trump Hair

Just a typical day in Washington, D.C. Nothing to see here, except for a giant inflatable chicken, sporting Donald Trump hair!

On Wednesday, protestors across the street from the White House unveiled a 30 foot, chicken balloon, complete with gold hair. They’re calling him “Chicken Don” and yes, he looks a lot like President Trump.

The idea comes from documentary filmmaker, Taran Singh Brar, who spent the last five months getting the appropriate permits to stage this protest. According to Brar…

“We’re here to criticize the president as a weak and ineffective leader,” said Singh Brar. “He’s too afraid to release his tax returns, too afraid to stand up to Vladimir Putin, and now he’s playing chicken with North Korea.”

So where do you find a gigantic chicken balloon? We don’t know. However, we do know that is cost around $1,500. Brar started a GoFundMe account to pay for him. And it looks like “Chicken Don” may show up at future protests.

So let’s have some fun. Who wears the hair better? The chicken or Trump? Take our poll!

Come on! It’s a legit question.