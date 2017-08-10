O.J.’s Infamous White Bronco Will Make A Guest Appearance On Pawn Stars

Need a used car? You might be able to buy O.J. Simpson’s white Bronco in Las Vegas.

O.J.’s former agent Mike Gilbert has been holding onto the infamous white Bronco for almost 22 years. Now that O.J. is out of jail, he’s looking to make a deal on the ride…with Rick Harrison of Pawn Stars! And yes there will be an episode devoted to the Bronco, which will air on Monday night, August 14th.

Apparently Gilbert has had plenty of offers for the Bronco in the past, but he’s looking to get the big bucks on this deal, roughly $500,000 for the SUV.

Do you think they’ll make a deal?