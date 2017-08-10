O.J.’s Infamous White Bronco Will Make A Guest Appearance On Pawn Stars

August 10, 2017 5:50 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: For Sale, OJ Simpson, Pawn Stars, White Bronco
(Photo by MIKE NELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Need a used car? You might be able to buy O.J. Simpson’s white Bronco in Las Vegas.

O.J.’s former agent Mike Gilbert has been holding onto the infamous white Bronco for almost 22 years. Now that O.J. is out of jail, he’s looking to make a deal on the ride…with Rick Harrison of Pawn Stars! And yes there will be an episode devoted to the Bronco, which will air on Monday night, August 14th.

Apparently Gilbert has had plenty of offers for the Bronco in the past, but he’s looking to get the big bucks on this deal, roughly $500,000 for the SUV.

Do you think they’ll make a deal?

 

 

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live