Ringo Starr Discusses Paul McCartney Collaboration on New Album

By Robyn Collins

Ringo Starr’s new album Give More Love will be released on September 15. The record features a familiar face, his Beatles bandmate Paul McCartney.

“Well, I just called him up and said, ‘I got this song called “Show Me the Way,” and I want you to play on it,” Starr told Rolling Stone. “Because he is a really good friend of mine, he said he’d come to L.A. for it. It’s about [my wife] Barbara. She shows me the way. I wanted it to be very personal. While he was there, he also played on “We’re on the Road Again.” That was very kind of him.”

“He’s an incredible musician,” Ringo continued. “He’s incredible at singing too and as a writer, but for me, as a bass player, he is the finest and the most melodic.”

More love indeed.