Stephen Colbert Eats A Vegan Chicken Wing With A Hot Sauce Of 550,000 Scovilles

Have you ever seen the YouTube show Hot Ones? It’s a must-see! Hots Sean Evans while interviewing famous guests, makes them eat hot wings. With each wing eaten, the sauces get hotter and hotter. The greatness of the bit is that guests become overwhelmed by the heat of the sauces and just starting rambling, telling some of the best stories you would never see on a late night talk show.

Well, host of The Late Show, Stephen Colbert, turned the tables and brought Evans on his show to play a shorter version of Hot Ones. Now, they only ate 4 vegan wings, but Colbert didn’t skimp on the sauce. Colbert’s final nugget, was 550,000 scovilles, which is insanely hot. And that was after he had already eaten three other super spicy nuggets!

Colbert took it all in like a champ. Not to mention he was hilarious! He couldn’t sit down. Now, you we’ve never really seen Colbert lose his cool, so this might be the closest we’ll ever get. It’s the most curse words we’ve ever seen come out of his mouth!

Hilarious!