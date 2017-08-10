Target Encouraging Girls Towards Education With Cool T-Shirts

Back-to-school shopping for girls this year includes some cool girl power!

Target is featuring a line of science and education-themed t-shirts from it’s Cat & Jack brand that inspires girls to excel.

Here’s one example!

The back of the above tee features chemist “Marie Curie – 1st Woman To Receive A Nobel Prize – Discovered The Elements Radium and Polonium.” How cool is that!

The Cat & Jack line also includes a geographical tee featuring a map of the world and various animals on our planet, and a rainbow tee that explains how rainbows happen.

The “Cat & Jack” line even has British website Metro praising Target!

Cheers to Target for little girl’s fashions that encourage their education and future!