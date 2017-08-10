Texas Man Rides Horse Into Whataburger

August 10, 2017 1:30 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Dancing, Hamburgers, horses, Victoria Texas, Whataburger
Photo: Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Five hours south of Dallas sits Victoria Texas, with around 63,000 people, including one who rides a white horse, even into Whataburger!

On Monday, Victoria Whataburger employees were surprised by an unidentified man who rode a white horse into the packed restaurant at around 10pm, danced around (yee-haw!), and eventually left.

 

Whataburger employee Mari Navarro told The Victoria Advocate, “‘Oh my God, I turned around to see what was happening, and I saw a big o’ white horse in the lobby.”

The guy was dancing to music on his mobile device and none of the employee recognized him.

Whataburger employees claim to have been concerned for their customers safety, however Victoria Police were not contacted.

Nothing like the smell of horse + hamburger. Yum:)!

I think the rider should have tried the drive-thru…ahem… ride-thru!

