WalMart Apologizes For Marketing Guns Under A Back To School Sign

August 10, 2017 6:16 AM By Rebekah Black
(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Dear Students, you’re “Back to School” supply list includes crayons, #2 pencils, erasable pens, 6 folders, wide ruled paper, 3 spiral notebooks, and a gun.

– Said no teacher EVER!

WalMart is in a little bit of trouble after one of their stores featured a “Back to School” above a rack of rifles. The sign said, “Own the school year like a hero.” Whoops. Not exactly the message you want to send.

While it’s unclear which store is home to this display, WalMart did apologize immediately, saying “This is definitely not ok.”

WalMart is currently investigating the incident and looking to find the location.

