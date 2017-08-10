Walmart Tests New Updated “Scan & Go” Shopping App In Dallas

In 2013, Walmart tested a smartphone app that let you pay for items and avoid checkout lines. Customers found it confusing, and Walmart cancelled it.

Now, Walmart has redesigned the app and is trying again.

Testing of the new updated Scan & Go app began this year at select Walmart locations in Houston, Orlando, near the companies Bentonville AR headquarters, and according to CBS 11, the company is testing it in Dallas and Nashville stores.

Shoppers can simply scan their items with their phone as they shop. When done, you pay your bill through the Scan & Go app.

Taking into consideration the report I read does not include which DFW area Walmarts are testing the Scan & Go App. I called (3) area stores, and no one knew about it. Really?

For now, simply download the Scan & Go appsimpldownloadapp to your phone, and ask if the Walmart you shop is using the app. I just

Of course, anything you need to purchase that must be paid for by weight, well you get the idea.

In addition, the Scan & Go app is available at Sam’s Club stores.