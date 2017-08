The world of fine art and art galleries are just a scam. That’s what Adam Conover says.

In case you didn’t know…Adam Ruins Everything. And this week it’s art.

The fine art world is manipulated by galleries so rich people can jack up the cost of paintings when they’re not worth it. Investors are just in it for money to increase the cost of their own collections.

Basically, it’s a small world, and you’re not invited.