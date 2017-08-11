Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Put Divorce On Pause

After nearly 1.5 years into their separation/divorce proceedings, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have put their brakes to their divorce!
E! News sources reveal the following:
- “Brad has been working on self-improvement”
- “A lot has changed since Angelina filed for divorce.” Brad’s sobriety has “really changed” their relationship.
- “They don’t take divorce lightly and want to make sure they are doing the right thing”
- “It’s true that the divorce is not moving forward right now. They are taking a breather and seeing what happens.”
The insider also notes their relationship is “up in the air” and “things can change quickly”