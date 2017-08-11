Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Put Divorce On Pause

August 11, 2017 1:00 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Divorce, Self improvement, separation, Sobriety
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt arrive for the opening night gala premiere of Universal Pictures' 'By the Sea' during AFI FEST 2015 presented by Audi at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on November 5, 2015 (Photo: Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)

After nearly 1.5 years into their separation/divorce proceedings, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have put their brakes to their divorce!

E! News sources reveal the following:

  • “Brad has been working on self-improvement”
  • “A lot has changed since Angelina filed for divorce.” Brad’s sobriety has “really changed” their relationship.
  • “They don’t take divorce lightly and want to make sure they are doing the right thing”
  • “It’s true that the divorce is not moving forward right now. They are taking a breather and seeing what happens.”

The insider also notes their relationship is “up in the air” and “things can change quickly”

Hopefully Brad, Angelina, Maddox (16), Pax (13), Zahara (12), Shiloh (11) and twins Knox and Vivienne (9) will eventually become a family again, in the true sense of the word.
Listen Live