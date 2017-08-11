Britney Spears Rushed By A Fan During Vegas Show

On Wednesday night, Britney Spears had a little bit of a scary moment at her concert. The pop star took the stage in Vegas only to get interrupted by a fan.

Britney was in the middle of a dance number. Her back was was too the stage, so she didn’t see what was going on. Unknown to her, a fan rushed the stage, did a cartwheel, then was immediately tackled by security.

After Britney realizes what’s going on, you can see that she’s clearly upset. While her security team continued to wrestle the man offstage, a bodyguard escorts Britney off the stage.

It doesn’t appear that anyone was hurt and Britney has not released a statement on the incident.