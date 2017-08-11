Channing Tatum’s Lucky Logan Press Tour Turns Into A Dance Party With Beatrice

August 11, 2017 5:57 AM
(Photo by Stuart Wilson/Getty Images)

Channing Tatum has been all over the country for his latest film Lucky Logan, which comes out Next Friday.

Now, this isn’t the typical press junket. rather than doing boring TV interviews, Tatum has been meeting real people, real fans. However, there is one fan that is winning over our hearts. Her name is Beatrice and she’s just awesome!

Channing showed up in the convenient store where she works. Things got “turnt” real quick. Beatrice turned up the music nice and loud, the two started an epic dance party. It got all kind of Magic Mike up in there.

<iframe src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fchanningtatum%2Fvideos%2F10155617612574116%2F&show_text=0&width=267&#8243; width=”267″ height=”476″ style=”border:none;overflow:hidden” scrolling=”no” frameborder=”0″ allowTransparency=”true” allowFullScreen=”true”>

Love it!

