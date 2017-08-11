Frisco and More North Texas Cities Auctioning Vehicles and City Equipment

Want a used Ford F-350, F-150, motorcyle, trailer?

The City Of Frisco auctions off used property 2-3 times per year, and is now offering a myriad of items:

tractors

mowers

tools

computers

traffic signals

scoreboards

children’s furniture

toys

home furnishings

office furniture

Cars and trucks are just some of the items in the city auction. How you could land a great deal in Day 52, #100DaysofProgressinMotion. pic.twitter.com/3dXzE7Eqc6 — City of Frisco,Texas (@CityOfFriscoTx) August 11, 2017

The auction helps the City of Frisco reinvest in it’s resources. Auctions in 2015 and 2016 brought in over $200k to Frisco’s general fund.

Again, see http://www.renebates.com for more auction details.

Auction ends the 25th.

In addition, the cities of Arlington, Grand Prairie, Mansfield, Royse City, Rockwall, plus Kaufman and Tarrant Counties are holding auctions. Info HERE.

You may find the perfect thing you’ve been looking for, save yourself a LOT of money, and help the city you buy it from!