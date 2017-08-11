Frisco and More North Texas Cities Auctioning Vehicles and City Equipment

August 11, 2017 1:05 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: City Of Frisco, City Of Frisco Auction, f-150, F-350, Frisco, Used Motorcycles, Used Vehicles
Photo: courtesy of The City Of Frisco

Want a used Ford F-350, F-150, motorcyle, trailer?

The City Of Frisco auctions off used property 2-3 times per year, and is now offering a myriad of items:

  • tractors
  • mowers
  • tools
  • computers
  • traffic signals
  • scoreboards
  • children’s furniture
  • toys
  • home furnishings
  • office furniture

The auction helps the City of Frisco reinvest in it’s resources. Auctions in 2015 and 2016 brought in over $200k to Frisco’s general fund.

Again, see http://www.renebates.com for more auction details.

Auction ends the 25th.

In addition, the cities of Arlington, Grand Prairie, Mansfield, Royse City, Rockwall, plus Kaufman and Tarrant Counties are holding auctions. Info HERE.

You may find the perfect thing you’ve been looking for, save yourself a LOT of money, and help the city you buy it from!

