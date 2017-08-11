Reviews: “The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature”, “The Glass Castle”, “Annabelle: Creation”

The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature – Rated PG

Surly Squirrel (Will Arnett) and the gang are back. We are once again in Oakton where the evil mayor has decided to bulldoze Liberty Park and build a dangerous amusement park in its place. Surly and his ragtag group of animal friends band together to save their home, defeat the mayor, and take back the park. The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature also features the voice talent of Katherine Heigl (The Nut Job), Jackie Chan (Kung Fu Panda 3), Peter Stormare (Penguins of Madagascar), Bobby Cannavale (Ant-Man), Isabela Moner (Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life), and Maya Rudolph (The Angry Birds Movie).

Critics: only 14% like.

Blake: only a handful of critics bothered to write about it, because… it’s not worth their valuable time. Expect to see a lot of these in $5 video bins at Walmart, soon!

The Glass Castle – Rated

Chronicling the adventures of an eccentric, resilient and tight-knit family, The Glass Bottle is a remarkable story of unconditional love. Oscar (R) winner Brie Larson brings Jeannette Walls’s best-selling memoir to life as a young woman who, influenced by the joyfully wild nature of her deeply dysfunctional father (Woody Harrelson), found the fiery determination to carve out a successful life on her own terms.

Critics: “The Glass Castle has an affecting real-life story and a hard-working cast in its corner, but they aren’t enough to outweigh a fundamentally misguided approach to the material”, according to a general consensus from Rottentomatoes.com. 41% LIKE

Blake: my sources say The Glass Castle’s has it’s interesting moments but not enough, and doesn’t deal well with the issues that need deeper attention. Woody Harrelson’s solid performance is noteworthy, however this movie isn’t strong enough to garner a large audience, and will easily fall to the movies that do.

Annabelle: Creation – Rated R

A couple still grieving the death of their daughter take in children from a local orphanage, but the family are soon terrorized by a demented doll known as “Annabelle”.

Anthony LaPaglia, Miranda Otto, Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman, and Lulu Wilson star in this horror sequel from director David F. Sandberg (Lights Out).

Critics: According to a general consensus from Rottentomatoes.com, “Annabelle: Creation adds another strong chapter to the Conjuring franchise – and offers further proof that freaky-looking dolls remain reliably terrifying.” 69% LIKE

Blake: my sources say if you like old-school styled horror that builds with suspense, makes you want to warn the characters on the screen, and has enough scare-your-pants off moments that your soda , popcorn, and nachos may end up in one pile on your lap, Annabelle: Creation is the movie for you!

Animation that’s a flop, a drama that needs more pop, and horror that won’t stop!

Those are your NEW movie choices this weekend. Let me know which one you watched and share your thoughts here.